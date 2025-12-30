Idaho sheriff seeks help finding suspect wanted for child sexually exploitative material

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a a man wanted on a felony warrant for possession of child sexually exploitative material.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Mark Slye is wanted on a $1 million warrant stemming from an investigation earlier this year.

Slye was last seen in Billings, Montana. He's believed to be driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with a Washington license plate. The car has damage to the right front bumper and the right rear quarter panel.

If you have any information, please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Ada County Sheriff's Office app.