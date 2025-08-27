Huntley woman charged with exploiting grandfather, who was murdered in her home

A 35-year-old Huntley woman was charged with four felonies related to the exploitation of her elderly grandfather, who was found murdered in her home in November 2024.

Samantha Marie Finch pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday to charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of forgery over $5,000.

While Finch does not have a significant criminal history, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito requested an unusually high bond amount, $500,000, given the charges. He cited the circumstances surrounding the case for the ask.

"This exploitation is beyond the norm, as alleged... It's just a terrible, tragic situation," Twito said in court.

His bail request was granted by Standing Master David Carter, who set Finch's next court appearance at Aug. 29 before District Court Judge Donald Harris, who could change the bail amount.

Finch is accused of stealing more than $38,000 from her 80-year-old grandfather, Donald Finch, by gaining control of his bank accounts by falsifying documents and forging his signature, according to court documents filed by Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Margaret Gallagher.

Donald Finch was found dead in a motor home on Nov. 24, 2024. His death was ruled a homicide two days later following an autopsy, which showed signs of strangulation. In July 2025, prosecutors charged Samantha Finch's then-boyfriend, Dean Webb Frost, with deliberate homicide in the case.

Related: Man charged with homicide in death of girlfriend's grandfather in Huntley

According to court documents, Frost allegedly smothered Donald Finch days after he removed his granddaughter's name from his bank accounts. Detectives also reviewed a text message from Frost to Samantha Finch where he allegedly admitted to killing Donald Finch. Frost pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Relatives told authorities that Donald Finch had moved from Boise, Idaho, to live with Samantha Finch in October 2024 after he fell victim to a "Publisher's Clearinghouse" type scam, according to court documents. Relatives said he chose to live with Finch because she worked at a credit union in Billings, according to court documents, although she was fired from that job earlier that year.

Relatives also said they became worried about Donald Finch shortly after he moved to Huntley. They noticed he was short on money despite his savings, pension and Social Security income, and he told them that Samantha Finch managed his money and gave him an allowance.

In October 2024, Donald Finch called several family members, stating his unhappiness with his living arrangement and desire to move back to Boise. At this point, Donald Finch said he believed his granddaughter was stealing from him and removed her access from accounts. He asked several family members to help him move, and those relatives thought Samantha Finch had learned of those plans, according to court documents.