Homicide investigation underway in Butte

Butte Police are investigating an alleged homicide from Saturday night, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release that Butte Police, A-1 Ambulance, and Butte Fire Rescue responded to the report of an injured man near the intersection of Park and Emmett Streets just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 58-year-old Butte man was unresponsive at the scene and taken to St. James Healthcare. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to Sheriff Lester, the man who died was apparently involved in a fight with another 58-year-old man from Butte who is now in custody. An investigation into the incident is in progress.

"Our investigators are trying to determine what the exact circumstances were, but there is no ongoing concern for public safety as a result of this incident," said Lester.

The Sheriff said the victim's injuries appear to be consistent with blunt force trauma but a official cause and manner of death will not be determined until after an autopsy.

The names of the men involved were not released, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.