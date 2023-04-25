'He's dead, isn't he?': Woman charged with killing infant son in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - Whisper Rayne Hawkbear has been charged with killing her two-month-old son and seriously injuring her toddler daughter.

According to court documents released Monday, Hawkbear called police at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday "in a panic," but calmed down and canceled the call. She called again at 4:15 a.m. asking for help.

When police officers arrived, Hawkbear immediately handed a two-month-old boy to an officer. The baby reportedly had blood on his face.

As an officer performed CPR on the infant, according to the charging documents, Hawkbear said: "I just beat him up for like five seconds. He's dead, isn't he?"

Police then found a two-year-old child crying in a bedroom with blood on her face. The court documents state that her nose "was nearly cut off" and will have permanent scarring. Responding medical personnel also noted a burn on one leg and a possible head injury.

Officers saw blood on the carpet and bed and a broken mirror, and also what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.

The infant was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m.

During an interview at the Great Falls Police Department, court documents state that Hawkbear initially called at about 2:30 a.m. because she has PTSD and anxiety, and her children would not stop crying and she wanted to sleep.

Police say she told them that she threw the infant against a wall and stomped on his head and that she "slammed" the toddler into a mirror "many times."

Hawkbear told police the children stopped crying and she was able to go to sleep. When she woke up at about 4:15 a.m., she saw the infant and called 911.

As officers conducted the investigation, they learned that the reported birth father of the children, who is out of state, had requested a welfare check of the children on April 19, claiming that Hawkbear was using drugs and he was concerned about her ability to care for the children. It was unclear if a welfare check was conducted.

Hawkbear has been charged with deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

