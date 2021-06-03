Helena Police arrest two more suspects in Cathedral vandalism case

HELENA — The Helena Police Department announced Wednesday that it had made two more arrests in the criminal mischief case involving vandalism at the Cathedral of Saint Helena and other areas around the city.

The suspects are Alexander Pomerleau and an unidentified 15-year-old male.

Wednesday's arrests bring the total number of suspects in the case to five.

The other suspects are Helena residents Durbin Tabb, 21; Lane Chapman, 19; and an unidentified 16-year-old male.

Helena police reported at least five buildings and 10 vehicles were defaced, including those belonging to residents and staff at Touchmark Retirement Community on the night of May 16.

According to court documents, the graffiti included symbols and vulgar imagery – and at the Cathedral, anti-religious phrases. Documents say the total damage was estimated to be more than $10,000, including $3,000 to $5,000 to the Cathedral alone.