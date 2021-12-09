Helena man arrested in Idaho for allegedly trafficking 'pounds' of meth and marijuana

HELENA — A Helena man was arrested in Idaho on Tuesday for alleged drug trafficking.

Wesley V. Long, 56, has been charged with felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, felony drug trafficking in marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

On Tuesday, Dec.7, shortly before 1 p.m., an Idaho State trooper observed the driver of a Ford sedan traveling north on Interstate 15 in Bingham County make a lane change without signaling. The trooper stopped the vehicle and speaking with the driver, found evidence of drug use.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers say they located several large bags of raw marijuana and three large baggies containing a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. In all, more than four pounds of marijuana and nearly three pounds of meth were found.

"We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too," said Capt. Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls.

