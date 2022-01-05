Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Helena man admits to bank fraud, received $1 million in COVID-19 relief loans

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Crime Watch
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 19:47:10-05

HELENA — A Helena man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud involving $1 million in COVID-19 relief loans.

Trevor Gene Lanius-McLeod, 48, admitted to bank fraud Wednesday in federal court and to engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. Lanius-McLeod faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the bank fraud crime.

According to court documents, in April 2021, Lanius-McLeod applied for four PPP loans through Valley Bank of Helena and lied on the applications and accompanying documentation. As a result, Lanius-McLeod received $1,043,000 in funds from the four loans.

The PPP program provided emergency assistance to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses.

Lanius-McLeod applied for and received a PPP loan for $340,000 on behalf of Renovated Montana Properties LLP, an entity he controlled. Prosecutors say Lanius-McLeod would not have qualified for this loan as his company did not pay payroll taxes and Lanius-McLeod was the only employee, although the business did use subcontractors.

Lanius-McLeod is accused of using the loan for personal expenses, including paying the mortgage on his personal residence.

Co-defendant Kasey Jones Wilson of Laurel pleaded guilty to bank fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader