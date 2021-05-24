Watch
Helena man accused of raping and sexually assaulting two teens

Lewis and Clark Justice Court
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 24, 2021
HELENA — Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bond at $100,000 for a Helena man accused of raping and sexually assaulting two teens.

Eugene Keiser, 34, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday afternoon.

Eugene Keiser, 34

A juvenile teen girl told authorities that Keiser had offered to buy her and another friend alcoholic beverages and that they had begun drinking them at Keiser’s home.

She said her and two other juveniles decided to sleep in Keiser’s room and Keiser agreed to sleep on the couch.

The teen said they barricaded the door, but Keiser pushed his way into the room where he allegedly sexually assaulted two of the teens.

According to court documents, Keiser has a criminal history of other sex crimes.

