Helena-area rural fire chief accused of attacking officers at Jan. 6 riot resigns

HELENA — West Valley Fire Rescue has confirmed to MTN Frank Dahlquist has resigned as chief, effective immediately.

According to court documents, Dahlquist was accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police at the U.S. Capitolduring the January 6, 2021 riot.

West Valley Fire Rescue says services will not be impacted by his departure and existing leadership is assuming additional command responsibilities at this time.

On Tuesday, a federal magistrate judge in Great Falls ordered Dahlquist released to home detention while his case is being transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He is restricted to his residence except for employment, religious services, medical needs, and court-related needs unless approved by pretrial services.

Dahlquist is expected to appear remotely before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, Jan. 18.

According to court documents, Dahlquist was allegedly captured on video and images from multiple entities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including security cameras and officer-worn body cameras.

In 2021, Dahlquist lived and worked as a firefighter in Monroe, Washington. He took over as West Valley’s fire chief in November 2022.

Investigators submitted pictures and video they say show Dahlquist, with his face covered, allegedly spraying “an orange-colored chemical agent” directly into the face of a police officer.

Prosecutors also allege he was captured on a body-worn camera allegedly assaulting another police officer.

Federal agents said his former supervisors at the fire station he worked at in Issaquah, Washington positively identified Dahlquist from pictures taken at the U.S. Capitol.

