Hate speech flyers in downtown Livingston prompt police investigation

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Police Department is on the lookout for people posting hate speech flyers all over downtown Livingston.

On March 16, Livingston police received multiple reports of stickers and flyers being hung on both private and public property. Assistant Chief of Police Andrew Emanuel says one person reported seeing a group of people putting up the flyers that promote white pride.

MTN News Hate speech flyers recently showed up in downtown Livingston.

By the time officers arrived on the scene the people posting the stickers were gone. Emmanuel says this activity is illegal.

He adds that police will be increasing patrols in the downtown area and asked for help from the community.

“If they have any ring camera or surveillance footage from Saturday night, if they could reach out to dispatch—406-222-2050,” Emanuel said.