Hardin School District says teacher charged with crime involving children

A Hardin teacher has been charged with several crimes involving children, according to the Hardin School District.

David Larson, who is under contract as a teacher, has been on administrative leave since Oct. 29 as the investigation was carried out.

The district says law enforcement found enough evidence for charges to be filed.

MTN News was not immediately able to obtain more information on the charges, including where they were filed. The district confirmed the charges on its board agenda.

A special meeting to consider the termination of Larson was scheduled for Monday night but was delayed as legal counsel continues to discuss strategy.

