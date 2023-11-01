Gunshots damage homes, vehicles in Billings neighborhood

BILLINGS - Gunshots late Tuesday in a Billings neighborhood damaged homes and vehicles but no injuries were reported.

The Billings Police Department said on social media gunshots were reported shortly before midnight in the 1500 block of Colton Boulevard.

Officers found spent shell casings on Coulton Boulevard and also the 2000 block of Lamar Drive. Two vehicles and two residences were hit by bullets and damaged, police said.

No suspects were located and police said the investigation is ongoing.

