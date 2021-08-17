BOZEMAN — Last week, the case of 12-year-old James Alexander Hurley, who was found dead in his grandparents’ home in the early months of 2020, returned to court in the form of another guilty plea.

Guilty plea in West Yellowstone murder of 12-year-old boy

And now, only one of five people arrested connected to the West Yellowstone boy’s death, his grandmother, remains to be adjudicated.

The weeks following February 3, 2020, were spent by many at the Gallatin County Law & Justice Center, as the pile of court documents has only grown, all with graphic details regarding the death of 12-year-old James Alexander Hurley.

Just last week, James Sasser Jr., the boy’s grandfather, pleaded guilty to the charge of deliberate homicide by association and two others: tampering with a witness and criminal endangerment, with prosecutors recommending a combined 120 years in prison at his November sentencing.

All that remains to be adjudicated now: Patricia Batts.

MTN News Looking back at what former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin called one of the most disturbing cases of his career, court documents show that detectives found Hurley on the floor of the home, with signs that someone used vinegar to clean up large amounts of blood nearby.

Grandfather James Sasser Jr., 14-year-old uncle James Sasser III, 18-year-old aunt Madison Sasser and Sasser III’s friend, Gage Roush, have either been sentenced or, in Sasser Junior’s case, are awaiting sentencing.

Patricia Batts, Hurley’s grandmother, remains, facing counts of deliberate homicide and more.

Batts faces the possibility of the death penalty, which, if carried out, would be the fourth in the state of Montana since the Gregg vs. Georgia decision in 1976.

Looking back at what former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin called one of the most disturbing cases of his career, court documents show that detectives found Hurley on the floor of the home, with signs that someone used vinegar to clean up large amounts of blood nearby.

Then, detectives say they found videos involving Batts, Sasser III, Sasser Jr., and in fewer instances Gage Roush during Hurley’s two-year stay with them.

Investigators say video recordings show Hurley’s family beating him with makeshift objects, locking food away from him, and strangling him.

As of now, Batts’ trial is set for May 2022.

With Sasser Junior’s guilty plea being the most recent development in the case, prosecutors say his sentencing is the next step.

That is scheduled for 9 am on Tuesday, November 9.

As for Batts, prosecutors remind that Montana is one of 24 states that allow the death penalty - with the last execution in the state dating back to 15 years ago in 2006.

As always we’ll continue following this case closely as the trial date approaches next summer.

Related:

West Yellowstone reels after death of 12-year-old boy, candlelight memorial planned

Three facing homicide charges in death of West Yellowstone boy

Plea deal accepted by teen in beating death of 12-year-old West Yellowstone boy

Grandmother of slain West Yellowstone boy pleads not guilty to additional charges

Prosecutor seeks death penalty for grandmother of slain West Yellowstone boy

The death of Alex Hurley: Former Gallatin County Sheriff reflects on case of tortured 12-year-old

