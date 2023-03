Great Falls murder suspect dead after fleeing to Pondera County

GREAT FALLS - A murder suspect from Great Falls died after shooting himself in Pondera County on Friday night.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly fled from a crime scene in the West Hill neighborhood of Great Falls.

On Friday evening, the Great Falls Police Department was investigating at the scene but did not release any details, saying only it was a "serious incident."

Late Saturday morning, police said that dispatchers began receiving reports at 5:40 p.m. of neighbors hearing gunshots coming from a residence on the 1400 block of Third West Hill Drive.

Responding officers found one person dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the suspect had left the residence just minutes before they arrived.

Pondera County Sheriff Robert Skorupa said in a news release that deputies were notified that the suspect in the murder had left Great Falls and was driving a black GMC truck.

At about 7:45 p.m., a Pondera County sheriff’s deputy found the truck on Highway 44 near Conrad. When deputies tried to contact the suspect, he drove away heading west and deputies began chasing after him.

"At approximately 7:30 yesterday evening, we were contacted about a homicide that took place in Great Falls," Pondera County Sheriff Robert Skorupa said on Saturday: "The dispatcher had received some information and called our deputies. They had a pretty good description of the vehicle. My Valier deputy went to Conrad to talk with the dispatcher."

"On his way there, he noticed a vehicle off of (Highway) 44 parked," the sheriff continued. "At that moment, he didn't know the description, so he went into Conrad to talk to dispatch. He said, 'That vehicle is parked on 44, about mile marker 25.' The Conrad deputy and himself came down and found the vehicle that was still there. They came to approach the vehicle and it started onto 44 Westbound."

Skorupa said speeds were reasonable until mile marker 13 when the suspect brandished a revolver and shot two rounds at the deputies.

The chase went into the town of Valier and stopped at the Valier Pavilion boat ramp where deputies were able to block his escape.

By that time officers from other agencies had arrived, including the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Glacier and Toole County Sheriff’s Office, Conrad Police, Blackfeet Law Enforcement, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the FBI.

Skorupa said deputies and negotiators tried for three hours to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, but at about 11 p.m. he shot himself.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation.

The body will be sent to the Montana Crime Lab for autopsy and a Coroner from another county will conduct an inquest at a later date.

The identity of the murder victim in Great Falls has not been released, nor has the name of the suspect.