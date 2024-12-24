'Gone': Billings business owner looking for answers after theft

BILLINGS — A Billings business owner is searching for answers following a quick theft that happened outside of his business Sunday evening.

Tim Harris, the owner of 2nd Chance Marketplace located on Grand Avenue, said he left his phone and wallet sitting by the dumpster outside of his business while going in and out of the store removing trash. In less than five minutes of cleaning up, both his phone and wallet had disappeared.

"I was trying to break down boxes and we were going in and out so I didn't want to lose my stuff in the dumpster," Harris said. "We finished the trash, walked back out to grab my stuff and it was gone."

Harris said the theft, which left him very stressed, had to have happened quickly.

"Your phone is your lifeline and your wallets right behind it," Harris said. "Nobody saw him walk by and there were multiple people going in and out helping clean up."

Harris said the suspect quickly spent thousands of dollars at different Billings stores before he could cancel the cards in his wallet. Eventually, he and his wife tracked his phone down and found it in a park.

"It just sucks it has to happen like that," Harris said.

Harris' business is centered around finding customers the best offers. Harris said about 50 percent of the store is made up of used products and the other 50 percent is new items, with certain days offering discounted prices that steadily decrease by a dollar each day until the store is nearly empty.

Because of those prices, Harris said it's been extra packed as of late, with Christmas just around the corner.

"It has been the busiest time since we have ever opened," Harris said.

Those extra crowds lead to more attention from Harris to shoplifters. Ironically though, this time it was Harris who was stolen from not the store.

“We are consistently watching for stealing," Harris said. "We are consistently watching for people doing something strange. This time, no one saw it."

Billings police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Harris said he will be reimbursed by his bank for all the charges, but that it's a scary reminder of how quickly thefts can happen with a simple mistake.

"Obviously, I'll need to be more careful, I just never would have imagined this," Harris said. "But it's been more common than not here in Billings for things to just suddenly disappear."