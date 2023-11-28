Game Wardens seek information on poached elk in Musselshell County

(Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Press Release)

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a bull elk found shot and wasted on private land along Fattig Creek Road in Musselshell County.

Hunters reported the elk to FWP on Saturday, Nov. 25. Wardens investigated the situation and found the dead elk with a gunshot wound approximately 30 yards off the road. The elk was likely shot on the night of Friday, Nov. 24, or early morning Saturday, Nov. 25.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife officials are seeking information on a poached elk in Musselshell County.

Hunters are prohibited from wasting any part of a game animal that is suitable for food, including the tenderloins, backstraps and all of the four quarters.

Anyone with possible information is asked to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont [lnks.gd], call the local game at 406-409-1987 or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT to provide details. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

