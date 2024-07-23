Game wardens investigate poached white-tailed deer buck near Red Lodge

(Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Press Release)

RED LODGE - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a white-tailed deer buck found shot and wasted in a residential neighborhood on Two Mile Bridge Road near Red Lodge.

The buck was reported to FWP on the evening of July 15 by a homeowner in the area and was likely killed earlier the same day. Wardens investigated the situation and found the dead deer with a small caliber gunshot wound. The large, unique white-tailed deer buck frequented the neighborhood in which it was found. Nothing was removed from the animal after it was shot.

Wasting any part of a game animal that is suitable for food is prohibited. It is not currently hunting season for any big game animal, including white-tailed deer. Archery season begins Sept. 7 and the general rifle season for deer and elk begins Oct. 26.

Anyone with possible information about this is encouraged to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details, call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT or contact the Red Lodge warden directly at 406-860-7806 or mheaton@mt.gov. Those with information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.