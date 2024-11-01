FWP seeks info on four additional poached animals across the state

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on several large game animals that were poached across the state in recent weeks.

On Oct. 23, prior to the start of the general hunting season, game wardens responded to a report of a white-tailed buck that was shot and wasted with just the head removed on private land along West Arrow Creek outside of Billings.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, wardens responded to a report from another hunter and found a mule deer doe dead from gunshot wounds and field dressed in the Big Snowy Mountains. The doe was located on ATV trail #652 in the Lewis and Clark National Forest, approximately 1.5 miles west of the Swimming Woman Creek access. This incident took place in hunting district 535, where antlerless mule deer harvest is prohibited on National Forest lands.

Courtesy FWP

An elk shot and left to waste near Libby.



Additionally, game wardens in Region 1 are seeking information on a pair of elk that were shot and left to waste and a third elk that was shot and taken near Sheldon Mountain off Pipe Creek Road north of Libby. On Oct. 29, wardens began investigating a bull elk and cow elk that were shot and left to waste on private timberland, where they also found evidence of a third elk taken from the site.

Wasting any part of a game animal that is suitable for food is prohibited.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to have the hunting season start and have the department see infractions like this,” Dillon Tabish, FWP’s information and education specialist for Region 1, said. “This is the busiest time of year for our wardens. They’re out there, talking to hunters, investigating reports and doing old-fashioned, on the ground warden work.”

FWP wardens are seeking any information on these incidents, and say that wildlife crimes like the reported incidents are often solved because of leads from the public. Individuals with possible knowledge are encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details. Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Earlier this month, two mule deer bucks were poached in the lower Eight Mile Road area east of Florence. FWP announced earlier this week that the potential cash reward for tips regarding these incidents was increased to $2,000 thanks to a private donation.

