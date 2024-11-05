FWP investigates mule deer shot with arrow in Billings neighborhood

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Press Release)

BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a mule deer buck that was shot with an arrow in a Billings Heights neighborhood. The buck is alive and not expected to die from the injury.

Wardens responded to a report from a resident in the area on Saturday, Nov. 2, and found the buck with an arrow stuck in its back. The arrow is gray in color with white fletching and a yellow nock. After investigation, wardens believe the buck was shot at some point on Saturday, Nov. 2. The deer was initially observed on Crestline Drive.

The area surrounding the neighborhood is within city limits, where hunting is not permitted. However, mule deer are known to frequent this residential area. FWP does not believe the arrow wound will be fatal for the deer and at this time are not planning to capture the deer to remove the arrow.

Anyone with possible information about this incident is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local warden at 406-860-7805 to provide details. Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.