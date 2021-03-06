Fugitive from Lewis and Clark Co. arrested in Oregon

HELENA — The Tigard, OR Police Dept. reported on Facebook that it had arrested Sevin Griego, 21 this week after being on the run for several months.

According to the post, Griego was wanted by the FBI and the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office for evading prosecution on charges of sexual abuse of children.

Washington Co Sheriff's Office (Oregon)

Tigard Police learned Griego was in the area on February 28. He was located on Tuesday, March 2 and reportedly attempted to flee from officers.

Authorities say he tried to flee through private property but was apprehended with the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 team.

He is currently being held in a Washington Co., Oregon jail awaiting extradition back to Montana.