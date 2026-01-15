Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Fugitive arrested in Red Lodge

Schools placed in 'soft lockdown'
Fugitive arrested in Red Lodge
Posted
and last updated

RED LODGE - A wanted fugitive was captured by Red Lodge police and U.S. Marshals during an operation at a neighborhood home.

Police say the operation took place just after noon Wednesday in the 300 block of Haggin Avenue North. The two agencies converged on the house to apprehend the suspect.

Red Lodge Public Schools were placed into a soft lockdown due to how close the operation was to school property.

Officials say the schools were not directly involved in the incident, and no threat to the school district existed. The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident and no one was hurt during the operation.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader