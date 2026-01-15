Fugitive arrested in Red Lodge

RED LODGE - A wanted fugitive was captured by Red Lodge police and U.S. Marshals during an operation at a neighborhood home.

Police say the operation took place just after noon Wednesday in the 300 block of Haggin Avenue North. The two agencies converged on the house to apprehend the suspect.

Red Lodge Public Schools were placed into a soft lockdown due to how close the operation was to school property.

Officials say the schools were not directly involved in the incident, and no threat to the school district existed. The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident and no one was hurt during the operation.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.