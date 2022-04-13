Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Frank James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

subman.PNG
AP
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James.<br/><br/>
subman.PNG
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 09:57:07-04

A man who was previously considered a "person of interest" in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York, is now considered the suspect in the rampage, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning. Police have been looking for Frank James, 62, since tying a U-Haul van he rented prior to the shooting.

Ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, and over a dozen more suffered other injuries.

The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119