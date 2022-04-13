Frank James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

A man who was previously considered a "person of interest" in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York, is now considered the suspect in the rampage, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning. Police have been looking for Frank James, 62, since tying a U-Haul van he rented prior to the shooting.

Ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, and over a dozen more suffered other injuries.

The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS."