Four arrested in armed robbery at Billings liquor store

BILLINGS - Four people are in custody after police say they robbed a Billings liquor store at both knife and gunpoint late Thursday night.

Billings police responded to Bottles and Shots on Grand Avenue just before 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

Employees told officers the suspects entered the business and stole multiple bottles of alcohol. During the robbery, one employee was threatened with a knife by one suspect, while another suspect pointed a gun at the employee, according to police.

The group fled the scene in a stolen silver SUV.

Police later located the stolen vehicle at the Circle K gas station on Mullowney Lane in south Billings.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Caleb Doyle, 18-year-old Kolby Burshia, 28-year-old Aisha Felicia, and 25-year-old Starla Littlight.

All four suspects are facing various charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property and obstructing police.

Police say all suspects are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

