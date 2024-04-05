Former Montana Tech staffer pleads not guilty to more than a dozen drug charges

BUTTE - The former associate athletic director at Montana Tech pleaded not guilty to 13 drug-related charges in Butte District Court accusing him of receiving illegal drugs in the U.S. mail with the intent to distribute them.

Nicholas Bowsher entered not guilty pleas to six charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, four counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, and one misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging documents allege the U.S. Postal Inspector reported a suspicious package being delivered to Bowsher’s West Gold Street home in Butte on March 19. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case and alleged he was receiving large amounts of MDMA, LSD, ketamine, and cocaine to distribute.

Bowsher was working for the Butte university when he was arrested on March 20 after an investigation started by a U.S. Postal Inspector alleged Bowsher had a package containing about 1,800 pills of the illegal drug MDMA mailed to his Butte home on West Gold Street. Court documents allege a search of his home discovered large amounts of LSD, ketamine, and cocaine.

District Judge Kurt Krueger reduced Bowsher’s bond from $500,000 to $250,000. Bowsher remains jailed.

Bowsher’s attorney Charles McIntosh said his client has been terminated from Montana Tech. After Wednesday’s hearing, McIntosh asked the public to give his client the presumption of innocence as he faces this slew of serious charges.

“Nick’s doing well, he’s obviously got a lot going on right now, but he’s keeping his head up and we’re working through as far as understanding what all the charges he’s facing and then address each of those individually once we get our day in court,” said McIntosh.

