Fleeing suspect shot, killed by officer in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - A fleeing suspect died after being shot by a police officer Wednesday morning, Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference.

The incident happened near the 200 block of 16th Avenue South.

Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the suspect, who authorities said was wanted on a warrant.

Just after 9 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a weapon and ran away.

A police officer shot the suspect. Medical assistance was rendered at the scene, but the suspect died.

COLTER ANSTAETT

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident, which is standard procedure in all such cases.