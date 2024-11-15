Federal officials say they have cracked Montana drug trafficking ring

(U.S. Attorney's Office Press Release)

BILLINGS — A federal investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization that was based on the Crow Indian Reservation and distributed drugs to three other Montana Indian reservations and communities from suppliers in Washington and a Mexican cartel has resulted in federal convictions in Montana of 27 persons, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced today.

U.S. Attorney Laslovich, along with federal law enforcement partners, discussed the dismantling of the drug organization, known as Spear Siding, during a news conference in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Billings. Investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and Bureau of Indian Affairs, the case was one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in Montana in recent years.

According to court documents, beginning in June 2022, federal law enforcement, in a collaborative effort with local law enforcement, conducted a large-scale investigation into a drug trafficking organization that centered on two residences on the Crow Reservation, including one referred to as Spear Siding, which was a family residence for some of the top-level dealers. The Spear Siding property was a source of meth for the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations. The conspiracy also expanded to the Rocky Boy’s and Fort Belknap reservations and to the Billings and Havre communities. The investigation determined that multi-pound quantities of meth and firearms were kept on the Spear Siding property. Firearms at Spear Siding were acquired by trading drugs for guns. Proceeds from drug sales went to Washington, California and Mexico.

The Spear Siding investigation culminated in April 2023 when the DEA, FBI, BIA, with assistance from local law enforcement, arrested numerous individuals at Spear Siding in a coordinated takedown. The case led to the convictions of 27 defendants from Montana and Washington, all of whom pleaded guilty to various drug trafficking and related crimes. On Nov. 5, Geofredo James Littlebird, Jr., of Lame Deer, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Littlebird, Sayra Longfox and Emma King are pending sentencing. Two alleged co-conspirators remain fugitives.

“The Spear Siding trafficking organization moved onto the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations to exploit and prey on persons addicted to meth and fentanyl, all due to greed. While meth and fentanyl distribution impacts all of Montana, these drugs continue to disproportionately devastate Indian Country. As this Spear Siding investigation shows, Montana’s Indian reservations are not a safe haven for out-of-state traffickers who think they can move in, set up shop, and enlist local residents to peddle drugs. Shutting down this far-reaching conspiracy is possible only through the relentless commitment and cooperation of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors to bring these defendants to justice. I am proud of their work,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

“DEA will continue focusing on organizations trafficking drugs into our communities. As seen in this case, Montana is not immune to cartel activity. Criminals should know we will be relentless in our pursuit, regardless of where they are distributing this poison,” Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jon Pullen said.

“Cartel members preyed on an already vulnerable population, further fueling the drug crisis on Montana’s Indian Reservations, and employing members of the community to peddle poison to their own people,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Too many lives have been lost to illicit drugs. Too many families have suffered. The FBI and our partners will not stop pursuing criminals harming our communities.”

“This investigation is a shining example of the power of unfettered cooperation between agencies when they share the common focus of eliminating controlled substances and the drug trafficking organizations distributing those substances. The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Division of Drug Enforcement (DDE) is devoted to continuing to protect our native communities, combating illegal drug usage, possession, and distribution throughout Indian Country,” said Deputy Associate Director Tom Atkinson. “The BIA is thankful for the incredible partnerships it shares with the BIA-District 5, U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA, FBI, and other agencies that assisted with the investigation.”

“The most effective way for law enforcement to protect our communities is through cooperation and coordination. The Spear Siding investigation and subsequent arrests and convictions demonstrate the effectiveness of cooperation and coordination by law enforcement on multiple levels,” U.S. Marshal Craig J. Anderson said.

Among the top-level dealers were Wendell Lefthand and his sister and co-defendant, Frederica Lefthand, who both resided at Spear Siding, the family home. Until his arrest in June 2022 on another matter, Wendell Lefthand ran the operation with co-defendant 1, who is a fugitive. Wendell Lefthand was selling about one pound of meth per week and had a Washington source, who introduced him to co-defendant 1. When co-defendant 1 eventually moved to Spear Siding, business started booming. After Wendell Lefthand’s arrest, Frederica Lefthand took over management of the Montana operation, which the government indicated involved “pounds and pounds and pounds” of meth. Frederica Lefthand worked directly with co-defendant 1, dispensed drugs to lower-level dealers, collected debts, organized deals, and recruited others to help her sell drugs and make money. Sources reported that Spear Siding would “never run out” of meth.

The government estimated that the Spear Siding conspiracy was responsible for bringing hundreds of pounds of meth to the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations for redistribution.

Convicted Spear Siding related defendants include: