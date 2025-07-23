Federal charges filed in shooting death of woman on Blackfeet Reservation

MISSOULA — A grand jury indicted a man last week on federal charges in the death of 19-year-old Jadie Butterfly, who was shot and killed on the Blackfeet Reservation in December.

Treyson Sharp is facing federal charges for involuntary manslaughter, possession of an unregistered firearm and criminal forfeiture.

The indictment accuses him of discharging a loaded firearm while pointing it at Butterfly, killing her.

Court documents also state Sharp knowingly possessed a weapon made from a shotgun that was not registered to him.

The forfeiture allegation means Sharp must turn over the firearm and ammunition used in the incident.

Sharp faces these charges in federal court, but he's also been charged in Blackfeet Tribal Court, a separate jurisdiction. Those charges include assault, negligence endangerment, and obstruction of justice.

Attorney Joe McKay, who specializes in Indian law, explained the jurisdictional issue of the case.

“Because the sovereign authority of Indian nations does not derive from the federal government or the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Constitution's prohibition against double jeopardy does not apply here,” McKay said. “And so therefore, the federal government can go ahead and they have charged and prosecute Mr. Sharp, and so may the Blackfeet Nation government.”

Sharp’s attorney said the case is a “tragedy,” but declined to comment further.

Sharp's arraignment has been set for Aug. 19 in Great Falls.

