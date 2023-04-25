FBI issues alert for woman suspected of assault and robbery in Montana

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that a federal arrest warrant was issued recently for Nicole Lynn Hicks.

The FBI said in a news release that Hicks is wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred near Lodge Pole, within the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, on Nov. 1, 2021.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Hicks on March 2 by the U.S. District Court in Great Falls after she was charged with robbery, assault with intent to commit a felony, and intimidation.

Hicks is 36 years old, stands 5'10", weighs between 115 and 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has numerous tattoos.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the FBI in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400.

You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.