Menu

Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

FBI ID's man wanted in connection with Lodge Grass officer-involved shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
FBI looking for man connected to officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass
not afraid darnell.JPG
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 10:23:32-04

The FBI is seeking a Crow tribal member in connection with a weekend officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass.

Darnell Lee Notafraid, 36, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his chest, finger, left hand, and right arm.

The bureau said an officer with the Bureau of Indian Services received mild injuries in the incident, and an unidentified man left the scene.

Notafraid's condition is not known to the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Crow Agency BIA Police dispatch at (406) 638-2631.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime