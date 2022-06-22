Fatal shooting reported in Lame Deer

LAME DEER - Authorities are warning residents in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to be aware of their surroundings following a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

A bulletin from the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council states "the active shooter is still at large."

A dispatcher at the Northern Cheyenne Police Department said the incident is an active investigation and no further information could be released. He referred the caller to the FBI for additional details. A spokeswoman for the FBI was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.