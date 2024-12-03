Driver in crash that killed Laurel woman sentenced to five years in prison

The driver charged in the death of a 19-year-old Laurel teen in August 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to spend five years in prison following an emotional hearing in Yellowstone County District Court.

Payton Hunter, who was 19 when the crash happened in downtown Billings, had agreed in March to plead guilty to one count of criminal endangerment. Judge Jessica Fehr handed down the sentence after another judge, Ashley Harada, disqualified herself from the case in June.

Fehr ordered a full sentence of 10 years with five years suspended. In addition, Hunter must complete 500 hours of community service, submit to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment and have no contact with family of the victim, 19-year-old Alexus "Lexi" Pyle. Fehr recommended community service aimed at warning teen drivers about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

During Tuesday's hearing, the courtroom was packed with family members of Pyle, who was the passenger in the vehicle driven by Hunter in a two-vehicle collision on First Avenue North in Billings on Aug. 3, 2021.

According to police records, Hunter was speeding while heading west on First Avenue North when he ran a red light, then struck another vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn from North 12th Street. Hunter later admitted to police he had been drinking before the crash.

Pyle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, Justin Bighair, was initially charged, but prosecutors dropped those charges in January.

Hunter had initially been charged with negligent homicide before agreeing to the March plea deal.

