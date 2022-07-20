Driver facing negligent homicide charge in fatal Billings motorcycle crash

A 40-year-old Billings man is facing a charge of negligent homicide for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night on the western edge of Billings.

Kevin Roy Welter was booked into Yellowstone County jail Tuesday night following the crash near the corner of Molt Road and Masters Boulevard.

According to charging documents filed by Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist, Welter told Billings police that he was heading north on Molt Road in a vehicle attempting to turn left onto Masters Boulevard when he struck the motorcyclist, who was heading south on Molt Road.

Officers later determined that the motorcyclist had the right-of-way, according to the charging documents.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Billings man, died at the scene. Authorities are working on notifying next of kin and should have an ID and cause of death Thursday, Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said.

The Billings police officer questioning Welter alleged he could smell alcohol on his breath and that he was staggering while he was walking, according to

charging documents.

The officer took Welter to the city's DUI Center to conduct a DUI investigation because the crash scene was too crowded. On the way there, Welter allegedly said several times that he had just "killed a guy" but added that it was not his fault, according to charging documents.

The officer asked Welter to perform parts of the field sobriety test. Welter allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, so the officer obtained a warrant from a judge to obtain a blood sample, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors have not filed charges related to driving under the influence.