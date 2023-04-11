Driver charged for man's death at Montana ski resort parking lot

MISSOULA - A man died following a fatal vehicle collision in the Snowbowl parking lot near Missoula on the evening of April 5.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Novak said a man was sitting in a camping chair at the back of a car when a truck that was purposely fishtailing and spinning in the parking area pinned the man between both vehicles.

When law enforcement arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck that pinned and killed the man was investigated for a DUI and was served a search warrant for his blood.

The driver, identified as Gregg Andrew Hancock, has since been charged with vehicular homicide by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

In charging documents, Hancock told a state patrol trooper that he had been drinking and was having fun in the parking lot by spinning circles. Hancock said he saw his friend and decided to mess with him by driving toward him.

When Hancock applied the brakes the truck slid into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles.

To read the court documents click here.

Additional reporting by Melissa Rafferty

