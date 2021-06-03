Deputies make arrests following pursuit of stolen vehicle east of Lockwood

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies tracked a stolen vehicle and arrested suspects following a pursuit Thursday.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook that a patrol sergeant spotted the stolen vehicle near Johnson Lane in Lockwood and gave pursuit.

A helicopter joined the pursuit as the suspect vehicle headed east on Highway 87.

Multiple suspects were arrested, but the sheriff's office did not say how many.

The suspects were not identified, nor were any charges released.

This is a developing story.