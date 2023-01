Authorities are investigating a shooting on Cormier Road south of Billings Monday night.

Details are thin, but Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed at 7:30 p.m. that at least one person had been shot.

No arrests have been made, but deputies are interviewing several witnesses.

Deputies responded to the call around 5 p.m. Several patrol vehicles and an ambulance were spotted near the intersection of Cormier Road and Blue Creek Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.