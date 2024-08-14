Deputies across several counties recover stolen goods at Shepherd home

BILLINGS — On Monday, law enforcement from four counties in eastern Montana searched a Shepherd property recovered allegedly stolen goods from several counties.

Deputies from Wheatland, Meagher and Golden Valley counties were searching for stolen vehicles and other goods, including reported stolen hand tools. Their investigation lead them to 4939 Shepard Action Road in Yellowstone County, involving Sheriff Mike Linder.

Included among the stolen items were four vehicles, trailers, tools, construction equipment, and 100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to Sheriff Everett Misner of Golden Valley County.

According to a press release from Linder, items reported as missing from Carbon County, Yellowstone County, and Big Horn County were also recovered at the scene.

As of now, the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to Linder.

Linder declined an on-camera interview with MTN News during the investigation.