Deer Lodge man arrested following shooting

DEER LODGE - A Deer Lodge man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting.

Erik C. Holland, 23, faces possible charges of attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man. Holland was arrested following a brief chase after which he surrendered without incident.

Powell County Sheriff's Office



Holland is accused of shooting Bradley John Masters, 38, just before 11 a.m. outside a home in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue. Masters remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.