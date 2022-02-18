Man's death east of Great Falls was a homicide

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office continues investigating a man's death that has now been classified as a homicide.

On Monday, deputies responded to 8535 US Highway 89 several miles east of Great Falls - the former location of the original Bar S restaurant - for a report of a deceased man.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Leealan Evans of Great Falls.

The sheriff's office said on Thursday that the manner of Evans' death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The agency did not disclose the suspected cause of death.

Although no arrests have been made yet, the sheriff's office said this appears to be an "isolated incident," and does not believe there is any danger to the public.

