Dawson County shooting suspect identified

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen has identified T.J. Nikalus Murray as the suspect in a shooting near Glendive on Nov. 2.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Marsh Road and involved Murray and another man whose name has not been released.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two men. One man was treated for minor injuries, and Murray fled the scene triggering a shelter-in-place within a 10-mile radius.

Dawson County Community College was placed on lockdown, as were all Glendive Public Schools facilities.

Murray was eventually located and taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Murray was then flown to Billings for medical treatment. He suffered two gunshot wounds in the exchange with the other man, according to the Glendive Ranger Review.

Murray, 29, has an extraditable warrant from Oregon, according to the sheriff, who added that Murray will be taken back to Dawson County to face charges when he is medically cleared.

