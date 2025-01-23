Crow Agency musician denies sexual abuse charges in federal court

A prominent Crow Agency musician has denied two allegations of sexual crimes against a child stemming from events that occurred between 2014 and 2021 at his Dunmore home.

Jared Stewart, 53, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Billings federal court to one felony count of abusive sexual contact of a child and one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Court documents allege Stewart knowingly caused a child under the age of 12 years old to engage in sexual contact between the years 2014 and 2018, and engaged in sexual acts with the same child between the years of 2018 and 2021 while that child was between the ages 12 and 16.

Stewart was remanded to the custody of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with no bail, reports Four Points Press.

Stewart is a prominent Crow Agency-based musician who has released several studio albums and performed all around the region. He is also a former Crow Tribal legislative representative for the Black Lodge District, elected in 2001 after the new Crow constitution was enacted.

If convicted, Stewart faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $250,000 for abusive sexual contact of a child and 15 years and a $250,000 fine for sexual abuse of a minor.

