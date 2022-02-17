Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Billings police officer

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a Billings police officer.

Raymond Duncan Dupree Jr. 39 of Billings, died Tuesday evening after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Seventh Street West and St. John Avenue. Dupree died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

Dupree was shot by Officer Brett Hilde, who was among the officers who responded to the gun report at around 8 p.m. At a press conference the following day, Chief Rich St. John said Hilde fired at Dupree eight times after Dupree pointed a gun at a passing motorist, a group of people outside a residence, and then at the officer.

The handgun brandished by Dupree was later determined to be a pellet gun.

According to state prison records, Dupree has several felony drug-related convictions in Yellowstone County.

