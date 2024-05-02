Coroner identifies Billings woman killed in hit-and-run

The woman killed in a hit-and-run in Billings Tuesday night has been identified as Violet "Faye" Faith Enick, 55 of Billings.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said Thursday that Enick died of blunt impact injuries to her torso and lower extremities.

Her death was ruled an accident, according to Juhl.

Juhl was struck at 10:23 p.m. on King Avenue East near Haugen Street, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Authorities are looking for a red or maroon Dodge Durango from the early 2000s with a black grill. It will likely have front-end damage to the grill and possibly the hood.

Call the highway patrol communications center at 406-841-7022 if you have any information on the vehicle.