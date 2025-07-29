Cody pursuit ends with fatal police shooting

CODY - A person was shot and killed by an officer after leading police on a pursuit in Cody.

The Cody Police Department said in a press release that the incident began Monday shortly after 8 p.m. when a city officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 2600 block of West Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and the officer pursued the vehicle through the city and then eastbound on Wyoming State Highway 14/16/20.

The pursuit ended near mile marker 58 on the highway when the suspect vehicle experienced a mechanical failure and came to a stop.

The shooting happened when an officer made contact with the suspect. The suspect was fatally wounded. No officers were injured during the incident.

The name of the person who was shot and the officer involved in the shooting have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation.

