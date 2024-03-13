Chris Foiles, accused of murdering Megan Stedman in Bozeman, makes initial Gallatin County court appearance

BOZEMAN — Chris Foiles, the man accused of murdering Megan Stedman, who went missing from Bozeman in December 2023 and was later found dead with Foiles in Idaho Falls, Idaho, made his initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on March 13, 2024.

Foiles was initially charged with deliberate homicide in Idaho after law enforcement located him with Stedman's body in their RV in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024.

On March 4, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell and Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal out of Bonneville County, Idaho stated that based on further investigation, prosecutors now believe Stedman was murdered in Bozeman before Foiles was found with her deceased body in Idaho Falls.

According to charging documents filed in Gallatin County, Stedman and Foiles were seen entering the Bozeman Walmart on Dec. 14, 2023. After they returned to their RV, Stedman was never seen again.

Foiles allegedly returned to Walmart on Dec. 15 and can be seen in security footage alone, purchasing several items that included cleaning supplies, a hacksaw, duct tape, and 55-gallon contractor bags. The affidavit says Foiles again went into Walmart on Dec. 16 and purchased more items, including scent killer, bleach, spray paint, and curtains.

On Feb. 8, Foiles allegedly made a phone call from the Bonneville County Jail that was recorded, in which he admitted to killing Stedman in Bozeman.

The affidavit states that Foiles also admitted to killing Stedman's dog, Cali. He now faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, along with charges of deliberate homicide, identity theft, tampering with evidence, violating a no-contact order, and obstructing a peace officer.

Foiles was extradited from Idaho to Montana on a $1 million bond, which was left in place in Justice Court on Wednesday.

Foiles will next appear in District Court on March 29.