Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Child shot after 'negligent discharge' of firearm, Cody police say

cody police.png
Cody Police Department
cody police.png
Posted

Cody police said Tuesday they are investigating an incident where a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound at the KT Sinclair gas station on Sheridan Avenue in Cody.

Initial reports indicate the injury was a result of a "negligent discharge" of a firearm involving two juveniles, police wrote on social media.

The injured child is being treated at Cody Regional Health. Police said they don't know the child's condition.

Police said the community is threatened, and the incident appears isolated.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader