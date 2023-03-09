Chief: Great Falls officer expected to survive gunshot wounds

The Great Falls police officer shot during a traffic stop Tuesday remains in the hospital but is expected to survive after he was struck in the arm and body armor, Chief Jeff Newton said at a news conference Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the suspect alleged to have shot him— identified as 37-year-old Jacob Kane Bradley, a Yellowstone County parolee— is still in the hospital with a critical injury to his head after he was shot by another officer, Newton said.

Newton did not identify the three officers involved in the incident.

The incident began when one officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Tuesday at about 3:50 p.m. near 13th Avenue South and 17th Street. The vehicle did not stop and drove away, and the officer did not give chase.

Another officer saw the suspect vehicle a few minutes later near Sixth Avenue South and 14th Street, and the two people in the vehicle ran away on foot.

A third officer saw the suspects in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue South and 12th Street and began chasing them on foot. According to Newton, one suspect then turned and fired several shots at the officer.

MTN News One GFPD officer and one suspect were shot (March 7, 2023)

The officer was hit and seriously injured, and another officer drove the injured officer to Benefis Health System.

The male suspect, Bradley, was then confronted by another officer and was shot in the head, according to Newton.

Bradley has not yet been charged for Tuesday's shooting, pending his discharge from the hospital.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Bradley has felony convictions for criminal endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, accountability for theft, and escape.

The other suspect, identified as Nikki Snell, remained at the scene and is facing charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

MTN News

As of Wednesday afternoon, officers are continuing investigating several crime scenes associated with the incident.

Newton expressed his appreciation to other agencies for their assistance, including the Cascade County Sheriff's Office; Adult Parole & Probation; US Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security investigations; Great Falls Fire Rescue; Great Falls Emergency Services; Benefis Health System; and the entire Great Falls community for its support.

Police officer and suspect shot in Great Falls

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to conduct the investigation into the incident, which is standard when officers are involved in such shootings.