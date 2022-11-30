Carbon County authorities identify human skull found in 2004

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified a human skull found 18 years ago south of Red Lodge as a Wisconsin man, and detectives have opened up a case to find his killer.

Rogers "Roger" Lee Ellis left his home in Wisconsin in 1976 after he was facing legal problems related to an arrest for marijuana possession, and he was never heard from again. Authorities believe he was hitchhiking and likely killed by the people he was traveling with, and they disposed of his body in Montana, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

A hiker discovered the skull on June 20, 2004, and search teams later discovered additional bones that they determined to be from a man between 15 and 32. But a DNA search from a national database at the time turned up nothing, so the case went cold.

This year, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office worked with the Missoula County cold case team and federal investigators to launch a genetic genealogy investigation, using the latest developments in DNA science. The bones were sent to a lab in Texas to build a DNA profile, which investigators used in the genealogical search to identify Ellis.

Carbon County detectives are now working with counterparts in Wisconsin to learn more about Ellis and his whereabouts before he left for Montana or identify cases similar to his.

They also developed composite drawings to show what Ellis might have looked like.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Mahoney 406-445-7284 or bmahoney@co.carbon.mt.us.