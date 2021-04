BUTTE — A Butte woman faces an attempted homicide charge in connection with hitting a woman with her car last December.

Bridget Dahlman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from an incident on Dec. 4, 2020 outside Spud Mcgee's Bar in Butte, where she's accused of hitting a woman twice with her car after an argument before leaving the scene.

The victim was treated and released for injuries.

Police were only able to locate Dahlman earlier this week.