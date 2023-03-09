Butte man accused of firing gun at another man inside home charged with attempted murder

BUTTE — A Butte man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly firing a gun multiple times at the window of a residence while the victim was inside.

Court documents state Conner Tex Thomas Webster, 21, shot at a residence in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim reportedly saw a truck backed into his driveway and turned on a light inside the residence and that’s when the shots were fired.

Police estimate five bullets were fired into the home. No one was injured in the shooting.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Conner Tex Thomas Webster

Webster was arrested the day of the shooting and made an initial appearance in Butte Justice Court that afternoon. Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer set Webster's bond at $500,000.

A resident said it's rare for this kind of violence in the rural area.

“Well, we have a little bit of shooting around here at game and stuff, but nothing like that, it’s pretty quiet around here,” said Dan Ramirez.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.