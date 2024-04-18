Burglaries, drug crimes continue to fall in Billings; violent crime tracks high

Burglaries and drug crimes continued to decline in Billings in 2023, while violent crime continued to track above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Billings Police Department crime report released Thursday.

Police responded to 890 drug offenses last year, the lowest number over the last decade. Drug crimes have decreased every year since 2018, according to the report.

Similarly, burglary crimes hit a 10-year low in 2023 with 425. That marks four straight years of decline.

Billings police responded to 11 criminal homicides last year, the second highest since 2020, when there were 16.

Aggravated assaults fell for the third straight year in Billings to 716 but remain almost 40 percent below pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.

The city recorded the decade's second-highest robbery report in 2023 with 156.

In a letter to the Billings City Council, Police Chief Rich St. John said the report highlights the dedication his employees have made in recent years to fight crime.

"The report summarizes the incredible work of the men and women of the Billings Police Department and gives you some insight into future challenges," St. John wrote.

Click here to read the full report.